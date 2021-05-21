Mizoram logs highest one-day spike of 296 COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 9,740

Aizawl: Mizoram on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 296 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 9,740, a health department official said.



The death toll remained unchanged at 30, he said.

Three BSF jawans, one Assam Rifles personnel and at least 50 children are among the new patients.

Of the 296 fresh cases, 105 were detected at Zoram Medical College's RT-PCR laboratory, five at the state's TrueNat facilities and the rest via Rapid Antigen Test.

Twelve new patients have travel history, while the remaining 274 were found to have locally contracted the virus.

Mizoram currently has 2,303 active cases, while 7,407 people have recovered from the infection.

Altogether 3,59,267 samples have been tested in the northeastern state so far, including 4,741 on Thursday.

As many as 2,44,547 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccine -- 51,956 of them having received both the doses, the official added.