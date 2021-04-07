Mizoram logs 8 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally at 4,508

Aizawl: At least eight more people, including two children, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram, pushing the tally to 4,508, an official said on Wednesday.



The northeastern state now has 50 active cases, while 4,447 people have recovered from the disease.

A total of 11 people have died due to the contagion so far, he said.

The state has tested 2,56,181 samples for COVID-19, including 1,149 on Tuesday, the official said.

At least 57,408 people have been administered the first dose of vaccine, of which 18,044 beneficiaries have received the second shot, the health department said.