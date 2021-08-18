Mizoram logs 600 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Aizawl: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 600 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 49,950, while the death toll mounted to 185 with one more fatality, a health department official said.



Over 133 children and two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were among the newly-infected patients, he said.

The northeastern state now has 9,084 active cases and 40,681 people have recovered from the disease.

Aizawl district reported the highest fresh number of new cases at 312, followed by Kolasib (88) and Mamit (42), the official said.

The state's recovery rate stood at 81.44 per cent and the death rate at 0.37 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 7.53 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi, over 6.47 lakh people have been vaccinated till Tuesday.