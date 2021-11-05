Mizoram logs 508 new COVID-19 cases, three fatalities

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 count rose to 1,24,026 on Friday with 508 fresh cases, while 797 more patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health department official said.



Three single-day fatalities were reported during the period, pushing the death toll to 440, he said.

At least 119 children were among the newly infected people.

The northeastern state now has 6,141 active cases, and a total of 1,17,445 people have been discharged from hospitals so far.

The official said the recovery rate stood at 94.69 per cent and the death rate at 0.35 per cent.

Mizoram has tested more than 13.33 lakh samples thus far.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said over 6.98 lakh people have been vaccinated till Thursday.