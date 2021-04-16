Mizoram logs 25 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,447

Aizawl: Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,447 as 25 more people, including a 91-year-old woman, tested positive for the virus, an official said on Friday.



Of the 25 fresh cases, 19 were reported from Aizawl district, 3 cases each from Kolasib and Serchhip districts, he said.

Eleven patients have travel history, the official said.

Mizoram now has 258 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,477 patients have recovered from the virus.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 12.

Mizoram has so far tested 2,71,178 samples for COVID- 19, including 2,481 on Thursday.

The official said 1,01,996 people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, of which 31,000 people have also received the second dose of the vaccine.