Mizoram logs 235 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Aizawl: Mizoram on Wednesday reported 235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,634, official sources said.



The state also reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, which took the death toll to 44 on Wednesday, the state information and public relations department said in its official Twitter handle.

At least 3,752 new samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 6.26 per cent of them came out positive for COVID-19, the department said.

Of the 235 fresh cases, Aizawl district registered the highest at 164, followed by Lawngtlai district, which reported 20 cases, it said.

The remaining cases were from Lunglei district (18), Serchhip district (5), Kolasib district (18), Siaha district (3), Khawzawl district (5), Champhai district (1) and Mamit district (1).

More than 41 children were among the newly infected people, it said.

Seven patients have travel history while the rest 228 patients were found to have locally contracted the infection, it said, adding that 139 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram currently has 3,243, active COVID-19 cases while 9,347 people have recovered from the infection.

At least 133 people were discharged from various Covid-19 care centres on Tuesday.

The state has so far tested 3,97,433 samples for COVID-19 till date.

According to state immunisation officer, Dr Lalzawmi, as many as 2,59,498 people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine of which 52,121 people have received both doses till Tuesday.