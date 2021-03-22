Mizoram CM holds meeting with Myanmar's foreign minister Aung

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday held a meeting with Myanmar's Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung on the current political situation and the hardships being faced by the Zo ethnic people in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Speaking at the virtual meeting, in which US-based Mizo leaders also participated, Zoramthanga expressed solidarity with the people of Myanmar.

"Had a fruitful meeting (online) this morning with Zin Mar Aung, Hon'ble Foreign Minister, Myanmar. Our thoughts and prayers are with Myanmar in these trying times," the chief minister tweeted.

"It is our prayer that your sufferings and mental distress died down very soon," he added.

The two leaders discussed the current political situation in Myanmar amid a coup in February, an official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

The meeting was to extend solidarity and call for peace among the Zo ethnic people of Myanmar who have become victims of "persecution and atrocities" after the military junta took power in the neighbouring country, he said.

Fleeing atrocities, over 500 people from the neighbouring country have crossed over to Mizoram in the last few weeks, even as the Centre directed the four Myanmar- bordering Northeastern states to prevent illegal immigration and ensure expeditious

deportation.