Missing vials from Cal Med College & Hosp: PIL filed in HC

Kolkata: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the reported theft of

Tocilizumab injections from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

"The PIL has been filed on Friday. The hearing will be on Monday," said advocate Tapas Maity, petitioner.

The 26 vials of Tocilizumab injections, a life saving drug for Covid patients, allegedly went missing from the hospital's medical stores. The injection is used by doctors to treat Covid patients who encounter cytokine storms. It is priced at Rs 40,000 per vial.

The hospital authorities had formed a probe committee which will soon submit a report to the Health department in this regard. The committee has already held two meetings in this regard.