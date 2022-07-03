Missing man's charred body found in Telangana, his wife's kin suspected behind murder
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, who went missing from here last week, was found murdered in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Sunday with some relatives of his wife, who were "opposed" to their marriage, suspected to be behind the killing, police said.
The man's charred body was recovered from the outskirts of Jinnaram mandal, they said.
A complaint was lodged at KPHB police station here by a relative of the man after he went missing on June 27 following which a missing case was registered, a police official said.
During the course of investigation, it was found that the man had married a woman of the same caste one year ago, against the wishes of her family. However, the woman's parents recently took her away to their house.
Based on scientific evidence, some suspects were questioned and they confessed to the murder of the man revealing that some relatives of his wife took him away to resolve the issue, police said.
After having drinks at a place in the city, the man was strangled to death allegedly by his wife's relatives, who later took his body (in a vehicle) to Jinnaram outskirts and poured petrol and burnt it, police said.
After reaching the scene of the crime, police found the charred body in a decomposed state.
Further investigations were on.
