Mins to attend Yoga Day celebration in Hry dists

chandigarh: Haryana has made all preparations to celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21, 2022. The list of dignitaries to be attending as chief guests at each district headquarters on behalf of the Directorate of AYUSH, Haryana has been issued.

Giving information regarding this, an official spokesperson said that Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the programme at Bhiwani as a chief guest. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Jind, Home Minister Anil Vij in Ambala, Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Faridabad, MP Dharambir Singh in Charkhi Dadri, Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Babli in Fatehabad.