Minority Affairs min champions online dating to 'increase' Parsi population

New Delhi: The Minority Affairs ministry has devised a scheme to restore' the Parsi population in country, which apparently has been seen to be dwindling because of little interest in marriage among the eligible bachelors.



About 30 per cent of eligible adults are unmarried in the Parsi community, statistics show.

In light of the fact, the ministry has come up with Jiyo Parsi', a scheme that encourages online dating' and marriage counselling among Parsi men and women.

Shernaz Cama, Director of Parzor Foundation, one of the implementing bodies for this scheme, said that it is necessary to encourage people of the Parsi community to marry and have children because the total fertility rate in this community is about 0.8 per couple and an average of 800 people die every year against the birth of 200 to 300 children, which is worse in comparison to the situation of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.

According to the new National Health and Family Welfare Survey, the total fertility rate is 1.94 in the Hindu community, 2.36 in the Muslim community, 1.88 in the Christian community and 1.61 in the Sikh community.

According to the 2011 census, the population of the Parsi community in the country was 57,264 as against 1,14,000 in 1941.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs launched the 'Jiyo Parsi' scheme in November 2013 with the intention to balance the population of the Parsi community and increase the total fertility rate, for which a budget of Rs 4 to 5 crore is provided every year.

"Since the launch of the scheme (till July 15), 376 babies are born, which is more than the average of 200 babies born in the community yearly" Cama told.

She said that the biggest reason for the low birth in the community is unmarried adults.

"It has been found in the study that about 30 per cent adults of Parsi community are unmarried even though they are eligible for marriage.

About 30 per cent of those who get married have an average of one child each. About 30 per cent of the people are over 65 years of age. The average age of women marrying in the Parsi community is 28 years and that of men is 31 years," she said.