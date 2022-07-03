Minor sisters gang-raped in UP; 5 arrested
Mau (UP): Five people have been arrested for allegedly gang raping two minor sisters in the district, police said on Sunday.
"Two sisters, aged 17 and 15 years, were raped by five people. The accused were arrested on Saturday, Nagesh Upadhyay, Station House Officer (SHO), Ghosi police station said.
The incident took place in a village of Nadwasarai area under the Ghosi police station limits.
According to the complaint lodged by the victims' father, the accused overpowered his daughters on June 30 when they were out to attend nature's call.
The accused also threatened to kill the sisters if they informed anyone about the incident.
The accused have been identified as Vishal (22), Arun (19), Sudin (23), Jitesh (20) and Chandrakant (20).
The accused have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
PTI CORR CDN
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Next 30-40 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shat at party's national...3 July 2022 1:45 PM GMT
SC judge who heard Nupur's plea bats for mandatory regulation of...3 July 2022 12:45 PM GMT
PM Modi calls for 'fulfilment of all' instead of 'appeasement'...3 July 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Amravati chemist murder case: 'Mastermind' gets police custody till...3 July 2022 12:42 PM GMT
Take steps against office-bearers of rifle clubs possessing more than...3 July 2022 12:37 PM GMT