Minimum temperatures hover above normal at most places in Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh: The minimum temperatures on Friday hovered above the normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab, officials said.



At some places in the two states including Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab and Ambala, Karnal, and Kaithal in Haryana, fog reduced visibility early in the morning, Meteorological department officials said.

The minimum temperature at Chandigarh settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

Hisar registered a low of 7.9 degrees Celsius, down one notch while Karnal registered a low of 8 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak (8.2 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (10.2 degrees Celsius) recorded above normal minimum temperatures.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 7.8 degrees Celsius, up one notch while Patiala recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal.

Pathankot (9.5 degrees Celsius), Adampur (7.9 degrees Celsius), Halwara (9.5 degrees Celsius) and Bathinda (9.6 degrees Celsius) too recorded above normal minimum temperatures, officials said.