Min Birbaha Hansda on tour of Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Birbaha Hansda, the Minister of State, Department of Forest, Government of West Bengal is on a tour of this region. While in Darjeeling she named a snow leopard cub on Monday.



The Minister had arrived in Darjeeling on Saturday. In Darjeeling, she visited the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP,) popular as the Darjeeling Zoo, on Monday and held meetings with forest officials. She also visited Tobgeydanra conservation breeding centre.

The Tobgeydanra breeding center under the PNHZP, is a non display area located in the 3rd Mile area near Ghoom. The 3-month-old captive bred female snow leopard cub was named "Rahala" by her. Incidentally the mother of the cub, "Morning," had been named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

SK Molley, Director of the Pnhzp confirmed the naming of the snow leopard by the minister. "However, the process of confirmation of the name is underway" added Molley.

The Minister will be meeting officials of the Wildlife division and will also be visiting Takdah. She is scheduled to depart from the Hills on August 4.