Militants kill cop, non-local labourer in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar: Militants struck twice in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday and shot dead a policeman and a non-local labourer, evoking condemnations from political parties even as the police said the ultras are feeling frustrated.

In the first incident, militants shot dead a police personnel, while later in the night, they killed a non-local labourer, officials said.

It was the second killing of a policeman in the past five days.

Militants had killed a police sub-inspector in Khanyar locality of Srinagar on Sunday.

At around 6:05 pm, terrorists fired upon a police personnel namely Banto Sharma (Follower) of Wanpoh area of Kulgam, injuring him, the officials said.

They said Sharma was shifted to a hospital but succumbed to injuries.

Later, at around 8.50 pm, militants shot dead a non-local labourer, identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdary (35), the officials said.

A police official said preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired indiscriminately upon Chowdhary, a resident of Preetnagar Kathiyar Bihar, in the Nehama area of Kulgam.

In this terror incident, he sustained grievous bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment, however, doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Chowdary was working as a labourer at a brick kiln in Nihama in the D H Pora area of the district, police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, Terrorists and its handlers in Pakistan are frustrated with recent elimination of top commanders of terrorist outfits and peaceful environment maintained even after the death of separatist leader SAS Geelani.

That's why #terrorists have killed #cowardly one #unarmed policeman (PSI) recently, one unarmed policeman & one innocent outside labourer today in #Kulgam district, the IGP Kashmir said, referring to the calm that prevailed in the valley after the separatist leader's demise on September 1.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and mainstream political parties condemned the killings.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on our police jawan Bantu Sharma by terrorists at Kulgam. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the martyr," the LG said on Twitter.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah said, I condemn the brutal killing of a railway police constable and express heartfelt sympathies with his family and friends. I pray for eternal peace to the departed. NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killings.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to condemn the killing of the policeman.

Very sorry to hear about the terrorist attack in Kulgam today that claimed yet another innocent life. Deepest condolences & prayers with Bantoo Sharma ji's family. May his soul rest in peace, she tweeted.

Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the killings by the militants.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami called for an end to violence.

Strongly condemn the killing of Constable Bantoo Sharma of Railway Protection Force and non-local labor in district Kulgam. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. This vicious cycle of violence must end, he said.