Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar, 2 civilians injured: Police
Srinagar: At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.
The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.
They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
UAE airlines cancel Baghdad flights after missile strikes8 Jan 2020 9:04 AM GMT
Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Zakura area of...8 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
HDFC to invest Rs 250 cr in stressed assets fund for realty...8 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT
Australia bushfires toll increases to 268 Jan 2020 8:55 AM GMT
Prasidh Krishna could be Kohli's 'surprise package' at...8 Jan 2020 8:53 AM GMT