Militants hurl grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar, 2 civilians injured: Police

Srinagar: At least two civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade at security forces in Zakura area of Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to the civilians, they said.

They said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to nab the assailants.

PTI

