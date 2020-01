Militant killed in Army encounter in Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir as the operation to flush out ultras in Khrew area entered the second day on Wednesday, police said.



An Army jawan and a special police officer (SPO) were killed in a gunbattle in the area of Tuesday.

The gunbattle had started after cordon and search operation were launched by security forces in the district on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had told reporters that there were reports of presence of two militants in the area.

"The Khrew operation resumed this (Wednesday) morning after being suspended on Tuesday night. So far, there is no confirmation of any militant being killed there... We have reports of presence of two militants there and the search is on, Singh had said on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of the slain SPO Shahbaz Ahmad.

The DGP said operations against militants in the valley have been intensified.

Counter-terrorist operations in the valley have been intensified, which has created a stir in south Kashmir. There have been half-a-dozen successful operations and they will continue in the same manner. We will work harder for the people and for establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.