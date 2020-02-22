Militant hideout busted in Shopian, 3 arrested
Srinagar : Acting on a credible input, the police and security forces on Friday launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district in south Kashmir.
During searches in the area, the police recovered incriminating materials, including huge quantity of arms and ammunition, form the possession of two persons identified as Mohd Shameem Bhat alias Shahid and Zubair Ahmed Padder, both residents of Heff.
During investigations, they revealed about more arms and ammunition dumped in nearby orchards which the police were able to recover.
During the course of investigation, the police learnt about another individual, Bilal Ahmad Teli of Heff, and subsequently recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials from his possession.
All the three persons have been arrested. As per the investigations, they are linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were providing support to active Hizbul terrorist Feroz Dar operating in the area.
(inputs from ians)
