'Militancy won't end till govt wins hearts of Kashmiri people'

Srinagar: Militancy in Kashmir will not end until the government wins the hearts of the people in the Valley and seeks a solution by talking to Pakistan, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday.



Condemning the killing of a police officer by militants in the city on Tuesday, he said people will keep on dying till a solution to the Kashmir issue is found.

The caravan of militancy will not end. Their (BJP) ministers and other leaders issue statements that it has ended, but I want to tell them that this will not end till you do not try to win the hearts of the people of Kashmir and seek its solution after talking to our neighbouring country, Abdullah told reporters at party headquarters Nawa-i-Subah' here.

Abdullah, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, condemned the killing of assistant sub-inspector of police Mushtaq Ahmad in the Lal Bazar area of the city.

His son was killed in 2020 by military (in an encounter). It is unfortunate that he (Ahmad) was killed by militants. We do not know who the killer is and who the saviour of the people here is. This is strange. We all condemn it and pray for him. We also pray for the family to bear this loss, he said.

The NC president sought a handsome compensation from the administration for the slain policeman's family so that they live with dignity.