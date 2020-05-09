Mild, moderate patients to be discharged after 10 days

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday directed hospitals to discharge mild, very mild or pre-symptomatic cases after 10 days of the symptom onset and if the patient get no fever for three days.



In a revised discharge policy, the Health Ministry has directed the COVID-19 treating facility centres that there would be no need for testing prior to discharge in cases of mild, very mild or pre-symptomatic patients.

"At the time of discharge, the patient will be advised to follow the home isolation for further seven days. Also, such patients admitted to a COVID care facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring," the policy statement said.

The policy document further said that at any point of time, prior to discharge from CCC, if the oxygen saturation dips below 95 per cent, the patient will be moved to a dedicated COVID health centre (DCHC).

"After discharge from the facility, the patient again develops symptoms of fever, cough or breathing difficulty, the patent has been advised to contact the COVID care centre or state helpline as the patient's health will again be followed up through teleconference on 14th day," the policy stated.

In moderate cases admitted to dedicated COVID health centre (oxygen beds), patients whose symptoms resolve within three days and maintain saturation above 95 per cent for the next 4 days, then such patient will be discharged after 10 days of symptom onset and there will be no need for testing prior to the

discharge.

While in case of severe cases, including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy), the discharge criteria will be based on clinical recovery, patient tested negative once by RT-PCR after the resolution of symptoms.