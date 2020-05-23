Migrant worker commits suicide in UP's Banda
Banda (UP): A migrant who had recently returned from Mumbai allegedly committed suicide while in home quarantine in a village here, police said.
Sunil (19) had arrived at Musivan village under Kamasin Police Station area five days ago on a Shramik special train. He committed suicide by hanging himself on Friday, police said.
The body had been sent for post-mortem examination, SHO of Kamasin Police Station, Omkar Singh said on Saturday.
According to the family members, Sunil worked in a steel factory in Mumbai which had closed down because of the CO VID-19-induced lockdown. While he had returned home, his father is still stranded in Gujarat, police said.
Investigation is on to ascertain the causes leading to the suicide, the SHO added.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus Updates: Will try to resume international...23 May 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Bihar enters top ten, Kerala reports its...23 May 2020 7:29 AM GMT
WhatsApp beta adds QR codes for easy contact sharing23 May 2020 6:37 AM GMT
Cyclone Amphan Updates: Due to storm, won't be able to...23 May 2020 6:34 AM GMT
600 affected by Assam floods; new norms for relief camps due ...23 May 2020 6:30 AM GMT