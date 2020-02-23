MiG-29K crashes off Goa, pilot safe: Indian Navy
Panaji: A MiG-29K aircraft crashed off Goa during a routine training sortie on Sunday morning, the Indian Navy said in a statement.
"The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered. An enquiry into the incident has been ordered," the statement said.
On November 16, a MiG-29K trainer flight had crashed after a bird hit, soon after it took off the Dabolim International airport, which functions out of the Indian Navy base INS Hansa. Both pilots had managed to safely eject themselves to safety after both the engines of their jet failed.
According to data tabled in the recent budget session of the Goa Assembly, every ten days, at least one aircraft landing or taking off at Goa's Dabolim international airport faces dangers involving birds or stray dogs near the runway.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Traffic affected in Khureji Khas due to anti-CAA protest23 Feb 2020 10:01 AM GMT
India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS': PM Ahead Of Trump's...23 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
AAP eyeing UP polls after thumping victory in Delhi23 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Reliance Retail tops list of 50 fastest growing retailers...23 Feb 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Paytm founder reveals road to profitability; may take 2 yrs...23 Feb 2020 9:47 AM GMT