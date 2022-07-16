MHA website tops among central ministry services portals
New Delhi: The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been ranked first and the Digital Police portal second in a service delivery assessment of websites of central government ministries.
The National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in association with its knowledge partners NASSCOM and KPMG in 2021, according to an official statement.
This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of states, Union territories and the central government in delivering online services to citizens.
As per the recently released results of the assessment, the website of the MHA has been ranked first and the Digital Police portal second under the central ministries services portal, the statement said.
In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent ministry's and department's portal.
