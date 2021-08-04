MHA: About 22,691 active organisations registered under FCRA

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Parliament that currently about 22,691 active organizations are registered under The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.



In an Unstarred question by BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria, the MoS Home Nityanand Rai replied that such organizations are receiving foreign funds from abroad during the last three years. He also mentioned, "the details of the voluntary organizations not registered under FCRA are not maintained by the government."

However, if the ministry gets any inputs about the use of foreign donations to spread terror activities, appropriate action under FCRA and other extant laws and rules is taken, the minister added.

Earlier, in 2016, MHA banned Zakir Naik's NGO IRF for five years, allegedly having dubious links with Peace TV, accused of propagating terrorism. The Indian government claimed that Naik has allegedly made many provocative speeches and engaged in terror propaganda.

Further, in 2018, the central government asked 3,292 non-governmental organizations and institutes to file the annual returns online, mentioning their annual foreign donations and expenditure for previous years have not been disclosed.

Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi and Madras, Infosys Foundation in Bangalore, Punjab University, University of Rajasthan, Madras Christian College, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, and Indian Council of Medical Research were among them.

The FCRA, 2010 regulates the acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies and to prohibit acceptance and utilization of foreign contribution or foreign hospitality for any activities detrimental to the national interest and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

No organization is allowed to receive funds from abroad unless it is registered under the FCRA. Further, the renewal of registration for receiving foreign funds cannot be granted unless the annual returns are uploaded on the FCRA website by the organization.