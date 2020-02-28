#MeToo: Ramani harmed my reputation by calling media's biggest predator: Akbar
New Delhi: Former Union Minister M J Akbar told a Delhi court on Friday that journalist Priya Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018 that harmed his
reputation.
Akbar made the allegations before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja through his lawyer during the final hearing of a private criminal defamation complaint filed by him against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in
India.
Akbar resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.
Ramani in 2018 accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago when he was a journalist. She worked at the Asian Age from January to October in 1994.
Senior advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Akbar, said that the allegations were intentional and
malafide.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
As Section 144 is relaxed, people throng shops to store food...28 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to...28 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video...28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary28 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT