Merger of services won't hurt officers' seniority: Railway Board chairman

Merger of services wont hurt officers seniority: Railway Board chairman

New Delhi: Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Thursday that all officers would continue to work in their specialised services till modalities were worked out regarding cadre merger.

Yadav told reporters here that the railways would ensure that not even a single officer was disadvantaged in their career progression.

He made these remarks amid fears among officers that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority.

PTI

