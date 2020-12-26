Mercury dips across Kashmir; rain, snow likely from today

New Delhi: Cold conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dropped at most places in the valley on Friday. The weather office has forecast the possibility of light rain and snow over a few days from Saturday.



The night temperature dropped across Kashmir, except in Gulmarg, MET officials said. The weather has remained dry and cold across Kashmir since the snowfall on December 12, with the night temperature staying several degrees below the freezing point, they said.

The officials said Srinagar –the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir –recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

They said the mercury in Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir went down from the previous night's low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, same as on Wednesday night, the officials said. Qazigund –the gateway town to the valley –recorded a minimum of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in the north, registered a low of minus 4.0 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, in the south, minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, the

officials said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' –the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall, the officials said.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' which began on December 21 –will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

The MET Office has said there is a possibility of light rains and snowfall in the valley for a few days from Saturday.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh shivered under sub-zero temperatures on Friday, with Keylong being the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, the meteorological centre here said.

The mercury is likely to dip further with rain and snowfall predicted at isolated places over the state for two days starting Sunday, according to the weatherman. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 9.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at some places in Uttar Pradesh with Churk town recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.1 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Friday. Dense fog conditions occurred at isolated places over the western parts of the state while cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the eastern region in the past 24 hours, it said.

The MeT office said the lowest minimum temperature at 4.1 degrees Celsius was recorded in Churk, while the highest maximum temperature at 26.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bahraich.