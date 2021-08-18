Mehbooba's mother appears before ED

Srinagar: Gulshan Nazir, mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and answered questions in a case related to money laundering even as the PDP alleged that the Centre had "talibanised" and "subverted" all institutions.



Accompanied by Mehbooba, who is also president of the People's Democratic Party, Nazir was quizzed by the ED officials for nearly four hours.

Mehbooba was also present during the questioning at the agency's office located in the Civil Lines area here, they said.

After the questioning, she tweeted, "In New India, being summoned by agencies like NIA and ED has become a ritual for whoever disagrees with GOI's divisive agenda and policies. In my mother's case, the chronology is quite clear."