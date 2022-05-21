Meghalaya CM rules out possibility of repealing Gaming Act
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has ruled out the possibility of repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 saying its repeal would cost the state about Rs 10 crore revenue loss.
He said the Act is required to regulate existing gambling parlours which have been there for the past 25 years in the hill state.
If we repeal (the Act) then there will be nothing to regulate and we will only be losing close to Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore of revenue, the Chief Minister told reporters on Friday night.
His statement came in the wake of the growing demands from certain Church bodies and organisations for repealing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021.
The chief minister, however, assured that the state government has no intention to come up with casinos anywhere in or around major towns and cities of the state.
We are very clear on that. If there is a way which we can get revenue and at the same time ensure we don't allow it to be part of Shillong and other major towns so that our youth are not impacted and ensure our youth don't play and none of the citizens of Meghalaya is allowed to play, we are examining all those aspects, he said.
He further said that the government is open to dialogue and to find ways to address all concerns related to the issue as gambling has been there in Meghalaya and it is acceptable by society.
Let me be frank, we do need revenue. As we are a revenue deficit state, we depend largely on income and taxes that come from central government. In that case we will have a huge problem in the coming days and years as so many other activities are coming up and funds are required to run all of this, the chief minister said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi University professor arrested for post on 'Shivling'21 May 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Meghalaya CM rules out possibility of repealing Gaming Act21 May 2022 6:25 AM GMT
India sees single-day rise of 2,323 COVID-19 cases21 May 2022 6:16 AM GMT
North Korea reports more fevers as Kim claims virus progress21 May 2022 6:15 AM GMT
In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol21 May 2022 6:15 AM GMT