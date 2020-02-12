Meghalaya CM removes brother as state home minister
Shillong: In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has removed his brother James K Sangma as the home minister of the state in view of alleged discontentment expressed by other ministers against him.
The coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance(MDA) government have been demanding the removal of James K Sangma as home minister over his alleged involvement in illegal transportation of coal. James K Sangma was also shifted from the district council affairs department. The chief minister's elder brother was given the charge of taxation besides information and public relations departments, according to a notification issued by chief secretary MS Rao on Tuesday. He will retain others portfolios - power, food, civil supplies and consumers' affairs
and law.
