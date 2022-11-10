Meetings to augment trade with Bhutan held

Darjeeling: In order to boost trade through land ports, a team from Bhutan has been holding talks with their counterparts in India. Bhutan trades with different countries using the land ports of North Bengal.



Incidentally there are 6 land ports in the districts located in the northern part of West Bengal. While four open up to Bangladesh, one opens up to Bhutan and another to Nepal. The land ports opening to Bangladesh include Changrabandha in Cooch Behar; Fulbari in Jalpaiguri; Hili in South Dinajpur and Mahadipur in Malda. Jaigaon in Alipurduar is on the Bhutan border and Panitanki on the Nepal border.

A 17-member Bhutanese foreign affairs and finance and transport departments delegation held a meeting with the Indian customs department at Changrabandha on Wednesday. Bhutan trades with Bangladesh using the Indian land ports including Changrabandha.

The West Bengal government has developed a "Subidha" portal in coordination with Land Ports Authority of India, Indian Customs and the Border Security Force for quick clearance and smooth movement of vehicles through the land ports. Bhutan also uses this portal for ease of trade through these land ports. The meeting discussed various issues and problems relating to trade through the land ports.

A business development meeting was held by Northeast Frontier Railway's (NFR's) Alipurduar division recently between Northeast Frontier Railway and a delegation from Government of Bhutan having members from their foreign ministry, trade bodies and chamber of commerce. "The meeting was held aiming towards trade collaborations between N. F. Railway and Government of Bhutan, supporting the logistics avenues for future linkages with Bhutan" stated Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railway.

The delegations from Bhutan visited Hasimara railway station where infrastructure is being strategically developed by N. F. Railway for enabling trade with Bhutan. A plan to build a siding along with a warehouse in collaboration with the Central Warehousing Corporation is underway to promote logistic trade with Bhutan.

Indian Railways has already delivered its 1st consignment of goods to Bhutan through a multi-modal route consisting of 75 utility vehicles. "Discussion related to movement of automobiles, cement, stone commodities etc and augmenting people to people connection and tourism development were also held," added the CPRO.