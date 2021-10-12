Meera Mohanty appointed JS in PMO

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrats Meera Mohanty and Ritesh Chauhan have been appointed as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the chief executive officer of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana respectively as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Tuesday. Mohanty, a 2005-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as the director in the PMO.

She has been appointed as the Joint Secretary, PMO for a combined tenure up to May 1, 2022 by temporarily upgrading the post of director held by the officer, a order issued by the personnel ministry said.

Her cadre and batchmate Chauhan will be the CEO, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Joint Secretary, Agriculture under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare for a combined tenure of seven years up to September 22, 2023, it said.

Uma Nanduri, a 1993-batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer of the Odisha cadre, will be the joint secretary in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav secretariat under the Ministry of Culture, the order said.

Vipul Bansal will be the joint secretary in the Department of Commerce and Ashish Kumar has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. Pawan Kumar Sain has been appointed as Joint Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Niti Aayog.

Amitesh Kumar Sinha will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Sameer Shukla, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Saumya Gupta, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Harish Chandra Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, NHRC and Kuldip Narayan will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.