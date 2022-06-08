MCOCA case accused held from Pune
Pune: Police have arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, alias Mahakal, in connection with the killing of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab last month, an official said on Wednesday.
Kamble, against whom stringent MCOCA was invoked, was wanted by the Pune (rural) police for allegedly harbouring a murder case accused, Santosh Jadhav, also a suspect in the Moosewala murder case.
When asked whether Kamble had any role in the Moosewala murder case, he said police arrested him in a case registered at Manchar police station.
