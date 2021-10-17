MCD polls: BJP launches own version of 'Snakes & Ladders'

New Delhi: With poll rhetoric catching steam ahead of the MCD elections next year, the Delhi BJP on Sunday took their attacks against the Aam Aadmi Party to the next level, distributing a modified "Snakes & Ladders" board game to children of slums in Kusumpur Pahadi, Jai Hind camp and JJ Bandhu camp as part of their "Jhuggi Samman Yatra".

The catch, however, was that in the game, senior AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, MLA Atishi, were depicted as "snakes" and schemes of the Central government were depicted as "ladders".

The Delhi BJP said that the board game features purported scams and allegedly "misleading" statements of the AAP-led Delhi government.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, while addressing a 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra', said PM Modi-led government works for the upliftment of the poor always.

Notably, the saffron party has printed over 1 lakh copies of this controversial chart for distribution.

The Delhi BJP chief noted that children in slum areas do not have access to playgrounds to play. However, he has now directed all BJP councillors in the city to encourage children to play board games such as the ones they have printed instead of building access to playgrounds.