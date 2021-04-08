MC poll: It's 2 each for BJP, Cong in HP

Shimla: The BJP suffered a blow to its plans for making a clean sweep in the four Municipal Corporation polls under Jai Ram Thakur, the state's first-time Chief Minister. While the party could win Mandi for which the Chief Minister had high stakes but badly lost Palampur — home town of former CM Shanta Kumar, and Solan — a gateway town to Shimla.



The BJP could win just two wards out of 15 at Palampur suffering the biggest humiliation. The Congress won 11 while two others were independents. Palampur marked a finest Congress victory in the Shanta Kumar home turf.

At Dharamshala, the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 8 out of 17 seats. Here the Congress and Independents were at five and four respectively.

The BJP may form its body with support of the independents and replace the outgoing Congress Mayor.

The biggest blow to the BJP also came from Solan. This is an important business town in Himachal Pradesh, a stronghold of the BJP.

The congress has won nine out of 17 wards at Solan while the BJP could manage only seven. One independent has got elected.

In Mandi, the BJP has won 11 out of 15 wards while the congress got confined to 4.

The elections were held on the party symbols earlier in the day and counting of votes was held later in the evening.