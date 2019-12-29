Mayawati slams UP cop's 'go to Pak' remark, demands probe
Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the "go to Pakistan" remark made purportedly by a police official in Meerut during protests against the amended citizenship act, terming it as "unfortunate".
The former UP chief minister also demanded a probe against police personnel involved in such incidents.
In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate."
In another tweet, she said, "In such a scenario, a high-level judicial probe of all the police personnel should be done, and they should be expelled from duty, if charges against them are found to be true. This is the demand of BSP."
A row has erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying protestors against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions.
The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was speaking to some locals in a narrow lane after violent protests and clashes in the city last week that left five people dead.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Hemant Soren becomes 11th J'khand CM29 Dec 2019 6:33 PM GMT
Priyanka visits family of another jailed activist29 Dec 2019 6:32 PM GMT
BJP split over Meerut SP's 'go to Pak' comment29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
PM says youth hate disorder, anarchy29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT
Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award29 Dec 2019 6:31 PM GMT