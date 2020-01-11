Mayawati slams Congress for double standard on Kota deaths

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Congress for having double standard and said while the party leaders come to Uttar Pradesh for shedding fake tears, they are not visiting Kota, where over 110 infants have died in 35 days.



In a series of tweets in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said her party does not indulge in cheap politics by adopting double standards like the BJP, Congress and other political parties.

She added that the country is facing a time when violence, tension and unrest are prevalent in the whole country on some or the other issues.

"But even in such a time, just like the other parties, the Congress is also not ready to change itself. The latest example is from the Congress-ruled Rajasthan where a large number of innocent children have died due to negligence in a government hospital in Kota."

Mayawati, without naming Priyanka Gandhi, said while a Congress leader visits Uttar Pradesh to shed fake tears every now and then, "but she could not find time to visit Kota to wipe the tears of the mothers of the children who have died, even though she is also a mother. It is very unfortunate," said Mayawati.

Priyanka Gandi had been attacking the BJP in UP on various issues. On Friday, she continued her campaign to meet victims of violence and reached Varanasi.

