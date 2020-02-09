Mayawati slams BJP, Congress over Ravidas Jayanti

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed the BJP and the Congress over celebrating Ravidas Jayanti. Calling it a drama she criticised both the parties for using the name of iconic poet and saint as per their convenience.

Mayawati's comment came in the wake of Saturday's exit polls that predict setbacks for the BJP as well as the Congress in Delhi Assembly polls.

Taking to Twitter, the BSP supremo wrote: "The Congress, the BJP and other parties don't respect Guru Ravidas. When they are in power, especially in UP, they do drama of visiting temples but as soon as they go out of power they forget everything. Be careful of their selfish motives."

Referring to her party's rule in Uttar Pradesh, she said: "Whereas the BSP is the only party that during its government gave full respect to him but these parties want to discontinue it too. It is condemnable."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president J.P. Nadda along with other leaders across the nation paid tributes to Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also offered prayers at the Sri Guru Ravidas Janamsthan Mandir, Seer Goverdhanpur, Varanasi. She also took "Guru ka Langar" on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.