Mayawati announces campaign to reach out to Brahmins

Lucknow/Ballia: Stepping up preparations for the UP Assembly election, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday announced that a campaign will be launched from Ayodhya to reach out to Brahmin voters and urged the community not to be "misled" by the BJP.

Speaking to the media here, she claimed the people from the "upper castes" were repenting voting for the BJP in the last state elections and said their interests will be safeguarded if her party comes to power.

"A campaign, led by BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, will be started from Ayodhya on July 23 to awaken the Brahmin community once again. The Brahmins will be assured that their interests will remain safe under the BSP regime," the former chief minister and Dalit leader said.

Mayawati's Brahmin outreach was considered as one of the key factors for her win in the 2007 UP assembly election.

The BSP chief said she is fully confident that the members of the "Brahmin community will not get misled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)" and will vote for her party in the upcoming elections.

The ruling BJP hit back, alleging the BSP chief is "remembering" the Brahmins only because of assembly elections next year and is pursuing "opportunistic politics".

On the agitation against the farm laws, the BSP chief said all political parties should come together and hold the Centre accountable.

"The indifferent attitude of the Centre towards farmers protesting against the three farm laws is extremely sad. It is necessary that pressure is put on the Centre in Parliament," she said.

Mayawati alleged that there is rising unemployment and inflation, which is posing hardships to the people, due to the wrong economic policies of the central government.

She said the BSP MPs will raise issues such as the rise in fuel and cooking gas prices and matters related to COVID-19 vaccination during the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins on Monday.

"There are many issues on which the public wants accountability of the government," she said.