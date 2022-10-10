Mauritius MP meets CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Mauritius MP Nandcoomar Bodha, who is currently on a seven-day visit to India, met the Haryana Chief minister and discussed the friendly ties between India and Mauritius.

Nandcoomar Bodha has previously held several ministerial positions including Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Agriculture in the Republic of Mauritius. Bodha thanked CM Manohar Lal Khattar for successfully organising the biggest Gita festival in Mauritius.

The Chief Minister welcomed and honoured Nandcoomar Bodha and his wife Satyabhama Bodha by presenting shawls.