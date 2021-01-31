Massive forest fire damaged hundreds of trees in J&K

Bhaderwah (J&K): Hundreds of Kail trees were burnt to ashes as a major fire broke out in a forest compartment here in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Sunday. The fire broke out in compartment number one in Ghuraka block of Keller Range on Saturday and has engulfed a three-kilometer area from Malnai village to Pranu, they said.

The officials said the fire is still raging and efforts are on to douse the flames.

However, the local volunteers alleged that the forest department failed in its response to the forest fire, causing a lot of destruction to hundreds of Kail trees and young saplings besides various shrubs and herbs. Bhaderwah Divisional Forest Officer Chander Shaker, when contacted, said a party is on the job and has managed to control the fire to a large extent.