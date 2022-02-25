Massive campaign against drug menace to be launched in Haryana: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: In the last year, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) and Haryana Police registered 2,746 cases and arrested 3,975 accused. During this, 29.13 kg heroin, 157.25 kg charas, 11,368 kg ganja, 356.19 kg opium, 8550 kg Chura Post and 13, 64,121 intoxicating pills, syrup, etc have been seized. Declaring the numbers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Stringent steps are being taken by the State Government to curb drug misuse while understanding the fact that at present time, drug abuse has become a matter of serious concern for society."



While addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he affirmed, "A detailed State Action Plan has been prepared by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau after a thorough study on all the aspects related to drugs last year. Also village, ward, cluster, sub-division, district and state mission teams have been formed to involve citizens of all age groups in the 'Yagya of drug-free Haryana'."

The CM said that these 10 member teams would be constituted by the end of March and would include 5 local representatives and 5 officers.

He further stated that soon a massive campaign against drugs would be launched across the state and forward, backward linkage mechanism has been established to reach the roots of this menace.

He said that to help those involved in drug abuse, drug de-addiction centres would be set up and special counselling sessions for such people would be ensured to help them to leave this bad habit and further bring them into the mainstream.

"Taking a strict cognizance of the drug abuse, dedicated efforts are being made to curb the increasing trend of drug abuse. Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has been constituted to keep a close vigil on the smuggling and sale of drugs", Khattar affirmed.

He also informed, "Anti Narcotics Cells have been established at District, Range and State level. These cells coordinate with drug control agencies in India and abroad such as Narcotics Control Bureau, neighbouring States, Inter-State Drug Secretariat, and the Opium Producing States etc. to identify the supply chain of narcotics."

The Chief Minister said that these cells are working towards creating a database of drug traffickers, their key financers and criminals arrested in drug cases. The cells also maintain the records of major drug manufacturers whose drugs can be used for substance abuse.

He further affirmed that while taking a big initiative in this direction, an Inter-State Drug Secretariat has been established in Panchkula. The Secretariat collects relevant information on drug offenders from the participating states to create a database to help the northern states in cracking down on narcotics. Besides this, Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted at the State level.

Home Minister Anil Vij who was also present during the press conference, warned the drug peddlers that either they should stop drug smuggling or they have to leave Haryana.

"A round-the-clock Toll-free number 90508-91508 has been issued by the Bureau to assist drug victims and to share relevant information about the criminals involved in the illegal drug trade," he added.

"Chief Minister and I may have different opinions on certain issues but our resolve for state's development is same, said Anil Vij while responding to media questions.