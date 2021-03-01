Mass marriage of 3,229 couples in Chhattisgarh recorded in Golden Book of World Records

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday attended Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Samaroh (mass marriage programme) organized at Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium Complex in capital city Raipur. Amid the melodious sound of shehnai and the Vedic chanting, 3,229 couples tied nuptial knots in the mass marriage programme. Chief Minister Baghel extended blessings to all the newly-weds and gave best wishes for their married life.

For the first time in Chhattisgarh, mass wedding ceremonies were organized simultaneously organized in 22 districts, under this scheme. All the districts participated in the function organized at capital Raipur through video conferencing. The CM interacted with newly married couples of various districts and gave them blessings.

In the ceremony held at Raipur, 233 couples got married, including three Christians and a Muslim couple, who were married as per their religious customs. At the ceremony, the Chief Minister symbolically gave away gifts and cheques of financial aid Rs 1,000 to five newly-wed couples. On this occasion, many couples captured this memorable moment by taking a selfie with the CM.

The CM felicited Kamlesh Chopra of Raipur for providing utensils to brides and bridegrooms in mass marriages, and honoured Ankit Gandhi with a memento for providing hand watches and for public cooperation. This mass marriage of 3,229 couples organized by Women and Child Development Department in 22 districts has been recorded in the Golden Book of World Records. It was announced by Sonal Rajesh Sharma on behalf of the Golden Book of World Records.

On this occasion, Member of Rajya Sabha Chhaya Verma, Women and Child Development Minister Anila Bhendia, Member Secretary Rashmi Ashish Singh, Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Commission for Women Dr. Kiranmayi Nayak, MLA Dharsinwa Anita Yogendra Sharma, MLA and Chhattisgarh Housing Board Chairman Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Ejaz Dhebar, president of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan and State Civil Supplies Corporation president Ram Gopal Agrawal were present. Rajya Sabha MP Phoolodevi Netam and MLA Mohan Markam were also present at the function in Kondagaon.

While blessing the newly married couples, Chief Minister Baghel said that on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Punni, the bride and groom tied the nuptial knots. It is our privilege to have the opportunity to become both 'Barati' and 'Gharati' simultaneously. There is no greater virtue than 'Kanyadaan', and it has way more significane when done on the day of Maghi Punni.

Baghel said that people are fed up with the wasteful expenditure in weddings. There is also a lot of wastage of means over time. By joining in the mass marriage, the bride and groom along with parents have taken a new step, and I congratulate them for their noble step. Now, along with the state government, mass marriages are being organized in many societies, which is a commendable step. Chief Minister said that under Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivaah Yojana, there was a provision of Rs 15,000 earlier, which has been increased to Rs 25,000. Now a large number of tribal people along with people of various castes, religions are joining in mass marriages.

Addressing the programme, Women and Child Development Minister Bhendia said that despite his busy schedule, Chief Minister Baghel has come to bless all the newly married bride and groom. The event could not be held last year due to Corona. A large number of family members attended this programme to bless the newlyweds. Under this scheme, state government increased the amount of provisioned financial aid from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000, similarly, the incentive for marriage for Divyang couples has also been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. She also wished the newly married couples a

happy new life.