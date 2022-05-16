'Maruti will start manufacturing first vehicle in Kharkhoda in 2025'

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that progress cannot stop if the thinking and intentions are right. The state government has done this in Haryana even in adverse circumstances like the Covid period.



During the last one year, about Rs. 28,000 crore has been invested at various places in the state, due to which new employment opportunities have been created for the youth, he said. In Kharkhoda too, Maruti-Suzuki has taken steps towards setting up its plant on 900 acres, which will be of special benefit to the youth of the region, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing a public meeting organised at Kharkhoda's New Anaj Mandi on Sunday. He said that Maruti-Suzuki will start manufacturing the first vehicle in Kharkhoda in the year 2025. Here Suzuki will make motorcycles in 100 acres and Maruti will make electric vehicles in 800 acres.

About 11,000 youth will get employment in the Maruti industry and about 3,000 youth in Suzuki's motorcycle industry. Due to the law made to give reservations to the youth of Haryana in the private sector, 75 percent of employment will be given to the youth of the state, the deputy Chief Minister further said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the mother plant of Maruti-Suzuki will be established here, with the help of which many small industrial units will also be established. In this way employment opportunities will increase further.

In the coming five years, Kharkhoda will get a different identity on the international map. The development of Kharkhoda is being accelerated on the lines of Gurugram, he said.