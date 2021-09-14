Married woman dies under mysterious circumstances in HP

Shimla: Faced with public outrage and protests, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu on Monday transferred investigations into the death of a 23-year-old married woman to the state CID department of the police.



Kundu also asked Inspector General of CID (Crime) Atul Fulzele to set up a SIT under a SP-rank officer and also personally monitor the investigations. The body of the woman–Jyoti, was found in the forest area close to the vicinity of her matrimonial house on September 7.

She had gone missing mysteriously from her house on August 8. Her parents had alleged a foul play in her abrupt disappearance from the matrimonial house and demanded a high level independent probe into the circumstances leading to her death.

An FIR under 498-A, 306 IPC was registered on August 19, 2012 at Jogindernagar police station in Mandi district following a complaint of her close relatives at village Nakehar (Harabag) in Mandi district. Her husband has already been arrested by the police under section 498-A and 306 IPC.

DGP said, "In order to complete the investigation in case expeditiously and also to maintain public credibility in the investigative process, the matter has been entrusted for free and fair investigation by State CID Crime with immediate effect."

The SIT will be headed by Virender Kalia, SP (Crime) and will comprise Mukesh Kumar, Dy SP (CID) and Sushant Sharma, Dy SP ( CID) Mandi.

Earlier on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Mandi Shalini Agnihotri said, the police have recorded the statement of Jyoti's father, Call Detail Records (CDRs) and information from locals were collected to search for the missing woman.

"On 13.8.2021, the pet dog of the missing lady was seen near her in-laws' house. Strangely, the dog has not been seen ever since she went missing. Therefore, a team was set-up and asked to search in the forest area in the vicinity of the lady's matrimonial house. The family of the missing lady also joined the team to search her in the forest area.The forest area is around 5 kms on either side of the stream passing through it," Agnihotri said.

Later on August 19, her husband Shiv Kumar was questioned and asked to join the investigations. It was only on September 7, two locals informed the police station about a dead body at Makora forest, which they sighted while returning after collecting wild pomegranate seeds.

"Immediately, a team led by Sub-Divisional Police officer (Padhar) Lokinder Negi reached the spot along with the family of the woman. A team of experts from Regional Forensic Science Lab (RFSL) Mandi was also called to ensure forensic examination of the scene of crime. The dead body was identified, through clothes and slippers, to be of the missing woman," SP Mandi said.

Earlier, locals staged a protest march at Jogindernagar and demanded registration of a murder case against the husband.