Marriage promises behind 57% rapes in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The maximum number of rapes in Uttar Pradesh in 2019, which is 57% of all cases, took place on the false promise of marriage, reveals the latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data further shows that in 37% cases in the state, the accused were known to the survivor, while around 6% perpetrators of the crime were unknown.

Ashutosh Pandey, Uttar Pradesh additional director general of police, prosecution, said, the data shows a distinct trend of rapes being committed by acquaintances of the survivors.

"Women should not keep mum if any acquaintance commits the crime. They should come up and report rape cases as this will help in higher reportage and conviction and send a clear message to the perpetrators of such crimes. Women should be made aware about the rules and laws which is now being done by the state government under the 'Mission Shakti' programme," Pandey added. He said, "besides, sustained and relentless efforts of the prosecution in perusal of cases have resulted in accused being held guilty in courts and as a result, UP has the highest conviction rate in cases of crime against women among all states."