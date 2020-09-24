Maroon colour pattadar passbooks for non-agri properties: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that people having non-agriculture properties would be issued Maroon colour Pattadar passbooks. The CM said that the state government's aim is to protect the properties of the poor and middle classes through the revolutionary new Revenue Act.



The CM said that the programme is launched for the long term and extended benefits of the people. He said the passbooks are issued to protect people permanently from land litigations and disputes and confer them with full rights on their properties.

The CM held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday on new revenue Act implementation, registering the non-agriculture properties on Dharani Portal and other related issues.

In the review meeting, Ministers KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Prashanth Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, MLAs Bajireddy Goverdhan, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Ganesh Bigala, A Jeevan Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Guvvala Balraju, MLCs Madireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Laxminarayana, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smita Sabharwal, OSD Bhoopal Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Director Satyanarayana, Panchayat Raj Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner Raghunandan Rao, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and others participated.

The CM urged people in the state to get mutations done online for free of cost for their houses, plots, flats, houses constructed at the agriculture wells, farm houses and other non-agriculture properties. The CM said henceforth every inch of land to be transferred and registered from one name to other done only through the Dharani portal. Rao asked people to register online the details of their non-agriculture properties, details of their family members, and Aadhar cards information by taking their house number from the Panchayat and municipal employees and register them online.