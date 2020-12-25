Marginal rise in temperatures in Rajasthan; Churu coldest at 3.7 deg C

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Churu on Friday recorded a low of 3.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the plains of the state, while other places saw marginal increase in temperatures.



The mercury dipped to 4.4 degrees Celsius in Pilani, the meteorological department said.

Ganganagar, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Jaisalmer and Bikaner recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 5.8 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius, 9.3 degrees Celsius, 11.5 degrees Celsius and 12.6 degrees Celsius, according to the weather office here.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail till Saturday, it said.