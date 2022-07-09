Maoist wanted in SP's killing nabbed in Jharkhand
Giridih (Jharkhand): A Maoist wanted in the 2013 killing of the then Pakur Superintendent of Police Amarjeet Balihar has been nabbed in Giridih district of Jharkhand, a police statement said.
The arrested Maoist, identified as Nandlal Soren alias Hitesh alias Pavitra da alias Vijay da, was a member of the Special Area Committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit and was carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, it said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team comprising Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel raided Kodadih village in Pirtand Police Station area and nabbed him, the statement said.
The 55-year-old Maoist is wanted in over 30 cases.
He was wanted in the killing of Balihar and other police personnel in an ambush in 2013, and the killing of six polling and police personnel and looting their firearms during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Soren has never been jailed before but his wife and fellow Maoist Chandmuni Murmu has been in prison in connection with three cases in Dumka district, it said.
The arrested Maoist's nephew, Chaman alias Lambu, is also a wanted red rebel active in Saranda area of West Singhbhum district and carries a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head.
Soren's squad members Prasant Majhi, Sudhir Kisku alias Suleiman and Prabha di have already been arrested.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Death toll in Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16; 15,000 stranded...9 July 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Delhi govt asks all dept heads for time-bound resolution of public...9 July 2022 6:30 AM GMT
Tata Motors hikes passenger vehicle prices9 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT
Bengal: One of prime suspects in murder of three TMC workers nabbed9 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Analysis: Nadal leaves Wimbledon hurt, like Federer in 20219 July 2022 6:19 AM GMT