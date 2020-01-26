Maoist killed by villagers, another injured in Odisha

Malkangiri: In the first incident of villagers attacking Maoists ever since left wing extremists became active in Odisha in mid-90s, one Maoist involved in a series of crimes has been killed in Malkangiri district, a senior police officer said on Sunday. Another Maoist was seriously injured in the incident.

A group of Maoists had come to Janturai village on Saturday night and asked the residents to observe the Republic Day as 'black day', the officer said.

The residents opposed the Maoist diktat and instead chased them out of the village.

When the Maoists opened blank fire to terrorise the people, the villagers retaliated with their traditional weapons like bows and arrows besides resorting to stone-pelting in which one Maoist was killed and another was injured, he said.

"On getting information, the security forces carried out search operation and found that two Maoist cadres were lying unconscious with serious injuries. One of them was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital," Malkangiri Superintendent of Police R D Khilari told reporters.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Madhi alias Adma, a native of Kalimela area in Malkangiri. He was a member of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) and carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head.

The injured was identifed as Jipro Hatrika alias Jitra, a native of Narayanpatna in Koraput district. He was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head.

The villagers of cut-off areas particularly Jodamba, Badapada, Papermettla gram panchyats, who were traditionally supporting the Maoists out of fear, have started realising the importance of being part of the mainstream and decided to oppose the red rebels, the officer said.

The SP said, the villagers of the cut-off areas were of the opinion that they were deprived of development programmes because of the presence of Maoists in the area.

Recently, the Maoists had opposed the construction of a road to Janturai village located in cut-off areas of the district.